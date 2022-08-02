Dushyant Chautala visits waterlogged areas in Hisar

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday visited the waterlogged fields in the villages of Hisar’s Narnaund. He ordered a revenue survey for the assessment of damaged crops. Dushyant inspected the fields and ordered the officials to take measures to drain out the water. “Instead of sitting in offices, the officials should visit the fields and solve farmers’ grievances,” the deputy CM added. He had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹127 crore at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University in Jind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

NITI Aayog dismissed unemployment figures of CMIE as baseless: Khattar

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the NITI Aayog has dismissed the unemployment figures of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) as baseless, saying that the unemployment rate in Haryana is only 8%. Speaking to reporters after meeting the representatives of NITI Aayog at Haryana Bhavan in Delhi, the chief minister said that detailed discussions were held in the meeting regarding agriculture, education, health sector, urban local bodies, information technology and other subjects. He said that in the upcoming meeting of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, details regarding requirements of all the subjects and schemes of Haryana will be put forward. He said that the state government’s primary goal is to develop all the areas in the state and to make the lives of the citizens better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tanwar seeks fair probe in minor sisters’ death in Karnal

KARNAL Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Tanwar on Monday demanded a fair investigation into the death of two minor sisters whose bodies were recovered from a canal on the outskirts of Karnal last week. Tanwar along with the family members of the deceased met the Karnal superintendent of police, Ganga Ram Punia and sought his intervention for a fair and quick investigation. However, the police have arrested a person for allegedly blackmailing one of the girls and forcing her to take the extreme step. But the family members of the girl suspected the involvement of more people in the matter. The SP assured them that a fair investigation is going on earlier also and he will ensure justice to the victims’ family. As per the police, minor sisters aged 13 and 15 went missing after they left their house in Ram Nagar area on July 24. Next day their bodies were recovered in a canal near Ghoghripur village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}