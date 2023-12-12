Dushyant lays foundation stone of projects worth 280-cr in Hisar

Deputy chief minister (CM) Dushyant Chautala on Monday laid the foundation stone of various projects worth ₹280 crore in Hisar.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala lays foundation stone of a project in Hisar on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chautala directed officials to expedite the construction of the air traffic control room and terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen International Airport.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He also laid the foundation stone for an additional building within the existing public works rest home complex. Chautala said that facilities like a CM suite, VIP suites, officers’ lounge, and 15 additional rooms will be included in the rest house complex.

He also participated in the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for a new chamber building for advocates in Hisar. He expressed confidence that this expansion will provide much-needed facilities and resources for young lawyers.

Addressing the concerns of residents impacted by the airport construction, Chautala said the construction of a shorter route connecting the Talwandi area to Hisar within the next three months is under consideration. He further unveiled plans for a ring road connecting Talwandi Road to Delhi Road via Mirzapur, to be built by the National Highway Authority of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JJP to hold rally in Karnal on December 24

Chautala said the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and they have conducted rallies in five Lok Sabha areas and the next rally will be held in Karnal on December 24. He further said that the rallies for the remaining four Lok Sabha areas will be announced soon.