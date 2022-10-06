Dussehra festivities culminate: Flaming 110-ft tall Ravana turns spectacle for Ludhiana crowds

Nearly a fortnight of joyful festivities came to a grand closure as residents on Wednesday thronged the Ravana dahan and Dussehra celebrations across the city, leaving the spectre of Covid and social distancing behind them.

The city’s grandest Dussehra celebrations turned into quite the spectacle for crowds, with 110 ft tall Ravana finally taking centre stage after weeks of anticipation. The menacing effigy was set ablaze at 5.40 pm after a symbolic enactment of battle between Lord Ram and the rakshasa king in presence of awe-struck attendees, who were seen capturing the moment in their cameras amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, member of parliament from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ludhiana (North) legislator Madan Lal Bagga and other prominent residents also attended the festivities at the Daresi ground.

Fairs witness massive footfall

Despite heavy police deployment and restrictions on vehicles around the main entry gates to the ground, the massive footfall made crowd control a herculean task. Resultantly, chaos was witnessed at the venue — especially after the Ravana dehan as crowds ran helter skelter, often running into each amid the congestion.

Several women attendees also complained of mobs misbehaving with them at the venues. Expressing disappointment with the police arrangement, Seema, a resident of Sunder Nagar, said, “We were so excited to attend the fair this time, but the congestion ruined our experience as miscreants deliberately pushed against us. Police should have created separate lines for both directions.”

Pickpockets also had a field day as several attendees lost their mobile phones and other valuables as they enjoyed the delicacies and swings at the Daresi ground fair.

Dussehra fairs were organised at over 50 locations in the city including the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) ground on Chandigarh road, Upkar Nagar, Aggar Nagar, Sessions Chowk and Giaspura among others.

Police said as many as eight major grounds were prepped for Dussehra fairs at different locations across the city.