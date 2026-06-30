Duty over danger: Lahaul-Spiti health worker crosses flooded stream for Pulse Polio drive

Demonstrating exceptional to duty, a health worker crossed a surging nallah in remote area of Lahaul Spiti on Sunday to administer polio drops to children, ensuring the National Intensive Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign continued despite washed away connectivity. Health worker Paljom Butti crossing the stream on bulldozer in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday. (Screen grab)

The health worker Paljom Butti, posted at the Tigerat booth in Lahaul Spiti, is seen sitting on a bulldozer, holding a medical kit box, to cross the stream, in a video being shared on social media.

The movement was completely disrupted on Sunday due to the rising water level of the Mayar stream, and there were no safe means available to cross it, following which Butti chose to cross the stream on a bulldozer.

Praising, Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said that Paljom, a hardworking and dedicated worker, is an inspiration to the community. She has fulfilled her duties with utmost dedication and responsibility, even amid natural challenges.

“The rising water of the nallah had washed away the culvert and machines were deployed to restore connectivity. The health worker used those bulldozers to cross the nallah,” the MLA said.

Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Kiran Bhadana said, “The health workers dedication is commendable. She has fulfilled her duties with utmost dedication and responsibility.”

However, this is not the first time a health worker has taken risk to fulfil their commitment. In August last year, a staff nurse in Himachal’s Mandi district, Kamla Devi, had won praises on social media after her video of jumping across a raging stream to reach a two-month-old baby who needed vaccination had gone viral. In the video, Kamla Devi, was seen risking her life crossing a raging stream in Chauharghati to vaccinate the infant. With the strong current threatening to sweep her away, she carefully jumped across slippery boulders, clutching her medical kit tightly.