Dysfunctional waste plant of Chandigarh is Congress’ legacy: Arun Sood

Listing the achievements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last six years, the party’s state president Arun Sood on Thursday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s “guarantees” as poll gimmicks and blamed Congress for the dysfunctional waste processing plant.

Sood, along with senior party leader Satyapal Jain and mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, presented the “report card” of the party’s performance in last six years. All mayors in the last six years were from the saffron party. The party also has 20 councillors in the outgoing MC house.

The party has prepared a 28-page booklet listing its more than 50 achievements in different socio-development areas. It plans to distribute three lakh copies among the city’s electorates.

On its failure to deliver on promises to resolve lal dora issue and regularisation of violations in Chandigarh Housing Board houses, Sood, said, “For lal dora, we are coming with a land pooling policy. We have not allowed a single demolition in the CHB violation cases and are working to resolve it.”

Coming under severe criticism from the opposition parties for “poor” solid waste management in the city, Sood, said, “The dysfunctional waste processing plant is a legacy of Congress’s misrule. We are now rectifying the situation, and all set to upgrade it as per IIT Ropar’s report. Congress leaders had even gone to Europe for ‘studying the technology” but in the end signed a one-sided contract in favour of the private company with no exit clause. The city is paying price for Congress’s mistakes.”

On the Dadumajra garbage dump, Sood said, 45% of the legacy waste has been removed.

AAP’s free water promise will cost residents more

Attacking AAP, which is contesting its first MC polls in the city, Sood, said, “The party is promising 20,000 litre free water, which in Chandigarh costs ₹20 per month. But, as per their Delhi Model, rate slab sharply surges after 20,000 litre, it costs ₹24 per kilolitre. So, by giving a relief of ₹20, they want to burden the people with ₹400.”

On AAP’s promise of installing CCTV cameras across the city, Sood, said, “In Delhi, they have installed 1,800 CCTVs, but in Chandigarh we have already installed more than 2,000 smart cameras.”

