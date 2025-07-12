Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolts Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Earlier, earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were felt in Rohtak, Jhajjar and other parts of the state on Friday evening, with an estimated magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was Jhajjar in Haryana, and the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 7.49 pm at a depth of 10 Km. (HT File)
Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 7.49 pm at a depth of 10 Km.

Earlier, earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas. According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorized as a “High Damage Risk Zone” and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

