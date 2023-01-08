E-auction of Haryana CM’s gifts to begin today

: The first edition of Haryana government’s e-auction of gifts chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has received will begin on Monday.

The auction through cmuphaarhry.com will be till February 28 and the proceeds will go towards the CM’s relief fund.

Among the 51 item up for grabs in the first phase are a memento of Arjun’s chariot (Lord Krishna preaching Gita to Arjun) made of pure brass and a sculpture of Khattar made of plaster of paris. The base price of both the items is ₹75,000 and ₹51,000 respectively.

Mementos being auctioned include copper idols of Goddesses Saraswati and Laxmi, a fibre statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, copper statues of Swami Vivekananda, and Maharaj Agrasen, and a pure brass idol of lord Vishnu (virat swarup).

The additional principal secretary (to CM) and director general (DG) information, public relations and languages, Dr Amit Agrawal on Sunday formally launched the registration process on the portal prepared for auctioning the gifts.

In the first phase, 51 gifts will be auctioned. Anyone can participate in the auction of these gifts by registering on the portal. For further information, one can also contact at 7087513186, informed Agrawal.

Agrawal, who did the first registration on the portal, participated in the bidding for Chandigarh Press Club logo having the lowest ₹5,000 base price.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also auctioned the gifts he had received and the amount received from it was used for the Namami Gange project. The CM has also envisioned that the payment received from the auctioning of these gifts would be directly transferred to the CM relief fund,” Agrawal said, addressing a news conference at official residence of CM Khattar.

The base amount of each gift has been mentioned on the portal.

Khattar himself will present gifts to the successful bidders. In case the bidder desires, the government will send the gift to the bidder via courier.

“People living abroad can also bid for these gifts and mementos,” Agrawal said, urging people to actively participate.