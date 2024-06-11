ECG facilities to come up in 86 ESI dispensaries of state: Haryana CM

Haryana government on Tuesday said the foundation stone of the 100-bed ESI hospital in Rohtak will be laid soon while ECG facilities will be introduced in 86 ESI dispensaries of the state. Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini directed to immediately release pending funds for toolkits, bicycle schemes, and sewing machines. He also directed the officers to create a new scheme to provide health benefits to construction welfare board workers similar to ESI. (HT File)

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, who chaired a meeting of the labour department here and took decisions related to Haryana building and other construction welfare board, directed that the financial aid being given for the marriage of workers’ daughters should be provided three days before the wedding.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The CM also directed to immediately release pending funds for toolkits, bicycle schemes, and sewing machines. He also directed the officers to create a new scheme to provide health benefits to construction welfare board workers similar to ESI.

The industries and commerce and labour minister Mool Chand Sharma also attended the meeting.

Saini directed that the rules of the Mukhyamantri Shramik Suraksha Yojana should be amended to provide ₹5 lakh financial assistance to the family in case of death at a working site or outside. Currently, the scheme provides ₹5 lakh for death at the worksite and ₹2 lakh for death at outside.

Complete flood preparations by June 30, CM directs officials

The CM also directed officials to complete flood prevention preparations by June 30.

Last year, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts suffered damage due to floods.

“The CM issued a stern warning to officials, saying that in case there is a repeat of last year’s flood-like situation, action will be taken against those responsible for the lapses,” an official spokesperson said, adding the department should hire as many JCBs as necessary to remove the silt from the canal.

He said last year villages of Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts were badly affected. “This time, if floods happen due to negligence in the preparations being done before the monsoon, then strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the CM reiterated.

During the meeting, it was informed that 320 flood-prone hotspots had been identified, and short-term schemes had been devised accordingly. To date, 44 schemes have been successfully completed, with work ongoing on 179 schemes.

The CM said that on Wednesday, irrigation and water resources minister Abhe Singh Yadav, commissioner and irrigation secretary Pankaj Agarwal, and advisor to the CM, Bharat Bhushan Bharti will visit flood-prone areas in Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Kaithal districts to assess the situation and compile a report.

Saini said he would personally review the flood preparations on June 13.