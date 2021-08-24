E-challans: Traffic cops collect 7.9 lakh from 1,005 houses in Chandigarh

In a special door-to-door campaign launched on July 15, the Chandigarh traffic police have collected 1,180 pending e-challans after visiting 1,005 houses in the city.

As per the police, two teams were constituted and residents who had multiple challans pending against them were identified. Total ₹7,91,800 has been collected in fines.

The cops, however, haven’t been successful in collecting all the challans. In the case of 308 houses, the addresses were found changed, 36 houses were found locked, 27 vehicles were found sold on affidavit, 54 vehicle owners were out of station on the day of the visit and 12 vehicle owners had passed away. As many as 324 people didn’t pay the challans at the time of the visit, but agreed to pay the pending dues in the future.

Around 1.05 lakh e-challans were issued between March 2020 and June 2021, and of these, around 71,000 (67%) were pending when the scheme was launched. Further, the cops carry e-challan machines with them and all payments are made through cards to ensure that payments are made transparently.