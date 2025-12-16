Search
ED attaches 5.4-cr assets of ‘dunki’ route agents in Punjab

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 06:54 am IST

The investigation stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by Punjab and Haryana police in connection with the deportation of 330 Indian nationals to India on military cargo planes by the United States in February. These people were found to be living illegally on the US soil.

Assets worth more than 5 crore of some Punjab-based agents have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to illegally sending Indians to the US through the “dunki” route, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

The total value of these properties is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.41 crore, the ED said in a statement.
Agricultural land, residential and business premises, apart from bank accounts of agents Shubham Sharma, Jagjit Singh, Surmukh Singh and their families have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Describing the alleged modus operandi of these agents, the federal agency said they cheated gullible people by luring them under the pretext of sending them to the US legally and charged hefty amounts for the same.

However, they used to send these people through dangerous routes via South American countries, even as they were made to cross over to the US illegally through its border with Mexico.

The word “donkey”, “dunkey” or “dunki” refers to the donkey-like long and hard journey undertaken by immigrants to enter countries illegally.

Throughout the journey, according to the ED, these people were tortured, extorted for even more money and made to commit illegal acts. These agents and their associates generated proceeds of crime (illicit money as defined under the PMLA) by cheating these people, the agency said.

AI Summary AI Summary

Assets worth over ₹5 crore belonging to Punjab-based agents have been attached under anti-money laundering laws for illegally sending Indians to the US via the “dunki” route. The Enforcement Directorate's investigation follows the deportation of 330 illegal Indian nationals from the US. Agents used deceitful methods, charging hefty fees while subjecting victims to dangerous journeys and extortion.