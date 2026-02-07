ED files PMLA case in Mohali in inter-state drug trafficking racket

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint in Mohali’s special court (PMLA) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case pertaining to an inter-state drug trafficking network involved in the supply of psychotropic/intoxicant substances illegally. Investigation led to the arrest and the seizure of 70.42 lakh tablets/capsules, 725.5 kg of tramadol powder, and an additional ₹2.37 lakh in cash.

The prosecution complaint was filed against pharmaceutical businessman Abhishek Kumar, Soul Healthcare (I) Private Limited, M/s Aster Pharma and other related persons.

The ED investigations stem from the FIR registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the NDPS Act, on the recovery of Tramadol-based tablets along with drug money in cash from drug peddlers.

In February 2024, Punjab Police’s special task force (STF) recovered 4.24 lakh narcotic tablets/capsules and ₹1 lakh in suspected drug proceeds.

A subsequent three-month investigation led to the arrest of seven more individuals and the seizure of 70.42 lakh tablets/capsules, 725.5 kg of tramadol powder, and an additional ₹2.37 lakh in cash.

ED investigation revealed a network spanning manufacturers, distributors, and retailers engaged in the illegal trade of psychotropic tablets that endangers society through widespread misuse and addiction.

The federal agency probe found that the middlemen, namely M/s Shri Shyam Medical Agency, M/s MP Traders and M/s Kanix Pharma, were procuring huge quantities of psychotropic tablets from pharmaceutical firms and manufacturing companies and were diverting them for sale in cash without maintenance of proper bills, prescriptions and stock register, through drug peddlers.

“It was found that M/s Soul Healthcare (I) Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of tramadol based tablet, and a distributor, M/s Aster Pharma, were involved in the illegal sale of the psychotropic tablets and received the proceeds of crime in cash. The distributors were directly transporting the tablets through courier service to middle men mentioned above from the manufacturing plants, who then further sold them to drug peddlers. The cash amount equal to the invoice value was deposited in the bank accounts and transferred thereafter, whereas the excess amount was handed over personally in cash,” the ED said.