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ED quizzing over, Sanjeev Arora sent to 14-day judicial custody

The ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on May 9 in connection with an alleged GST fraud-linked money laundering case involving certain entities linked to him.

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
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A local court on Monday sent Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora to judicial custody for two weeks in the alleged 157-crore money laundering case.

Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora meeting his family members in Gurugram ahead of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case hearing on Monday.

Arora was produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the completion of his two-day extended remand, said an official. The minister’s next appearance will be on June 1. According to his lawyer, the hearing will be conducted virtually.

According to officials, the minister’s questioning has been completed and the ED is now preparing to file a chargesheet.

The ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on May 9 in connection with an alleged GST fraud-linked money laundering case involving certain entities linked to him. Arora was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following raids conducted at his official residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 2.

The ED claims that the raids yielded crucial documents related to financial transactions and suspicious investments. He is accused of routing money through shell companies and purchasing benami properties.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED quizzing over, Sanjeev Arora sent to 14-day judicial custody
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED quizzing over, Sanjeev Arora sent to 14-day judicial custody
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