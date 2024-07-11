 ED raids houses of two mining bizmen in Haryana’s Bhiwani - Hindustan Times
ED raids houses of two mining bizmen in Haryana’s Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 11, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Eight teams of the ED searched the house of Satbir Ratera, who is seeking a Congress’s ticket from the reserved Bawani Khera assembly seat, in Sector 13, Bhiwani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the residences of two mining businessmen — Satbir Ratera and Vinod Kumar — in Bhiwani on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the residences of two mining businessmen — Satbir Ratera and Vinod Kumar — in Bhiwani on Wednesday. (Getty image)
Eight teams of the ED searched the house of Satbir Ratera, who is seeking a Congress’s ticket from the reserved Bawani Khera assembly seat, in Sector 13, Bhiwani. No one from his family was allowed to step out of the house. The Congress leader runs a mining company in his wife’s name at Dadam and Khanak mining zones in Bhiwani’s Tosham.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Hassan village in Bhiwani, runs a petrol pump, besides involving in mining work. The ED teams conducted raids at his house in Tosham. People familiar with the matter said most of the dumpers involved in mining used to fuel their tanks from his pump.

Ratera said the raids were conducted at his house with mala fide intention after seeing his political activities in Bawani Khera.

ED searches premises linked to INLD national vice president in Hisar

Besides this, the ED officials conducted raids at the residence and Mahendra showroom of INLD national vice president Ram Bhagat Gupta in Hisar. The assailants had fired shots outside his showroom and demanded a ransom of 5 crore from him last month. Gupta said he was demanding the arrest of assailants and in a vendetta of politics, the government sent ED officials to search his premises.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ED raids houses of two mining bizmen in Haryana's Bhiwani
