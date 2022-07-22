ED summons Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leaders court arrest in Jammu
Several top leaders of Congress, including former ministers, legislators, corporators, DCC presidents, frontal heads, courted their arrest during a demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk here against ED summons to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi.
The JKPCC called it a “part of vendetta politics of Modi government”.
Senior leaders, comprising working president Raman Bhalla, former deputy CM Tara Chand, Mula Ram, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Vikar Rasool, Manohar Lal Sharma, TS Bajwa and other senior leaders, led the party workers during the march to ED office.
Carrying placards, they raised slogans in favour of Sonia Gandhi and against BJP government.
A heavy contingent of police, however, took them into preventive custody and shifted them in police buses to district police lines Jammu. The Congress leaders and workers said they will fight back the “politics of vendetta of BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi.”
Earlier while addressing the Congress workers, Bhalla said that by using the Central agencies, the NDA government was trying to demoralise the Congress to prevent emergence of a united opposition.
“Otherwise, there is no reason to issue summons to Sonia Gandhi without filing a case. The PCC working chief said the party would intensify the agitation and organise demonstrations against the ED,” he added.
He said the case of money laundering was “weird” as there was no money involved. He argued that the charges were “hollow, hollower than a pack of cards”.
“We will face them, we are not a bit scared or overawed or intimidated by such cheap tactics. The fake issue of AJL, Associated Journals, is an attempt by the BJP’s propaganda machinery to deviate, diverge and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious, vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in the country. This is truly a very weird case. Money laundering case on which summons is issued with no money involved in it,” he added.
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir to the outside world, was partially restored for traffic on Thursday evening at Ramban, said officials. The highway remained blocked through the day due to landslides and shooting stones trigged by overnight rains in the district. According to the traffic police control room, nearly 1,200 vehicles were stranded between Ramban and Panthiyal alone.
Opposition rebuffs Centre’s claims that Kashmiri Pandits haven’t migrated from Valley after 2019
The mainstream leaders have hit out at the Union government for its claims that no Kashmiri Pandit migrated from Kashmir after 2019 as the union territories are on the “path to development”. It was also stated that from August 5, 2019 till July 9 this year, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
51 couples enter wedlock in mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar
As many as 51 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar on Thursday. The brides and grooms assembled at a marriage-cum-community hall near Barabarshah where clerics performed the nikah ceremonies. The ceremony was the initiative of 'We, The Helping Hands Foundation,' an NGO. It gifted the couples marriage kits and personalised items.
Owner of UP printing press held in Himachal constable recruitment paper leak case
Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested the owner of a printing press located in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a constable recruitment paper leak case in the state. A resident of Vaishali in UP's Ghaziabad, Sailendra Vikram Singh is the owner of Immense Solutions Private Limited at the Sahibabad industrial area in Gaziabad from where the paper for recruitment of police constables was published in March. The paper held on March 27 was cancelled by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6.
Himachal Congress seeks disqualification of two independent MLAs who joined BJP
Almost a month-and-a-half after two independent legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress submitted a petition to the Vidhan Sabha speaker seeking their disqualification from the house. Businessmen-turned-politicians Parkash Rana, the MLA of Jogindernagar, and Hoshiyar Singh of Dehra joined the BJP on June 8 in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and party chief Suresh Kashyap. Hoshyar Singh was born in Mumbai in 1966. He gained popularity through his philanthropic works.
