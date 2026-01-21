Editors Guild express concern over recent summoning of journalists in Kashmir

More reactions have poured in against the recent summoning of Srinagar-based journalists by the police in Kashmir with the Committee to Protect Journalists(CPJ) calling for an immediate end to intimidation of journalists and Editors Guild of India (EGI) stating that there can be no space for such arbitrary actions in a democracy. The Editors Guild of India (EGI) noted with grave concern the “continued repression”of legitimate journalistic activity by the authorities in Kashmir. (File)

Earlier, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir had raised concerns over the summoning of Srinagar-based journalists by the police over routine reporting, describing the move as an overreach and a challenge to the freedom of the press.

The Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday, in a statement, called for authorities in Kashmir to immediately end the “harassment and intimidation of journalists”.

“Using police powers to summon journalists over their legitimate reporting is part of a pattern of intimidation against the media in Jammu and Kashmir,” said CPJ Asia-Pacific Program Coordinator Kunal Majumder in a statement.

“Authorities must cease their harassment and ensure that journalists are not subjected to arbitrary police action for doing their jobs.”

For the past several days, reporters working for national media organisations have reportedly been called to the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar for questioning. The inquiries are linked to the January 13 news report on the profiling of mosques and imams in the Union territory.

While the police have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the summons , the administrative action has provoked criticism from across the political spectrum barring the BJP.

The EGI noted with grave concern the “continued repression”of legitimate journalistic activity by the authorities in Kashmir.

“In the latest instance, several journalists, including many affiliated with leading national media organisations, had been repeatedly summoned to Srinagar’s Cyber Crime Station by the police, where they were questioned about their routine news reports. According to reports, the journalists were also pressured to sign bonds or affidavits to the effect that they will not undertake any activity to ‘disturb the peace’, whatever that may mean or imply,” the statement by Guild said.

“While the police authorities are yet to clarify the reasons for such an action, the Guild reiterates that there can be no space for such arbitrary actions in a democracy, of which the media is a key pillar. Arbitrary summons and police questioning of journalists, and bids to obtain affidavits under duress, are tantamount to coercion and intimidation of the media in pursuit of its legitimate duties. This is just the latest instance of increasingly threatening, intimidatory and coercive actions taken against professional journalists by the Kashmir police,” it said.

Digipub News India Foundation also issued a statement condemning the “ latest persecution of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir”. “Available information indicates that the summons were linked to routine reports on the profiling or surveillance of mosques, imams and madrasas, factual stories based on publicly stated information,” the statement said.

“Criminalising such public-interest journalism and coercing reporters into signing bonds without due process constitutes a grave assault on press freedom,” it said.

Digipub News India Foundation called upon the government and concerned authorities to immediately “cease the practice of summoning journalists, subjecting them to prolonged questioning, and coercing them into signing bonds or undertakings”.