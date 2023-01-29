Education department directs schools to inform students about G-20

With India assuming the Group of Twenty (G-20) presidency for 2023, schools across the state have been directed to guide students about the intergovernmental forum and provide them with relevant literature.

In its letter addressing the school heads and district education officers (DEO), the director general of school education (DGSE) Punjab has asked them to ensure that students are educated about the forum during the morning assembly and literature regarding the group is made available at the libraries.

The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has also issued brief write-ups and pamphlets to be distributed among the students.

The schools have also been directed to inform students about the history, working, and organisational structure of the group.

India took over the G-20 presidency in December 2022 and a series of summits have been planned across different cities covering a number of issues including education and climate change.

73,220 students to be sent for study trips

To encourage the students to pursue higher education, DSGE has directed the schools to send selected students from Class 9 to 12 for study trips at higher education institutes within the state.

Funds well allocated for 73,220 students from 3,661 upper primary schools across the state.