Ludhiana: 19 govt schools upgraded in 2021 to be reverified

The education department has initiated reverification of the government schools which were upgraded to senior secondary in 2021 in order to cater to the increased strength and requirements of the residents. The schools which were upgraded include eight high schools, eight middle schools and three primary schools. (HT Photo)

A total of 19 schools are being verified to confirm whether they fulfil the requirements for senior secondary, high and middle schools.

The schools which were upgraded include eight high schools, eight middle schools and three primary schools. The official notification to upgrade as many as 229 schools was issued in December 2021 by the former Congress government.

The government high schools which were upgraded as senior secondary have not received any staff or principals. After the announcement in 2021, schools had even started the process to enrol students for academic session of 2022-23 but admissions were denied following verbal orders from the district education department.

Among officials conducting the verification, Balwinder Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, visited Government High School, Sunet on Tuesday. GSSS Sunet had been upgraded to a senior secondary school. Notably, the residents of Sunet had written to the district education office and MLA of the constituency to upgrade the school.

An education department official said that none of the upgraded schools has been made functional and the schools will be upgraded when the infrastructure and staff requirements are fulfilled.

The eight high schools upgraded to senior secondary schools in the district include government high schools at Amloh Road in Khanna, Aliwal, Haibowal Kalan, Nagra, Sunet, Barewal Awana, Begowal and Jassowal.

The eight middle schools that were upgraded to high schools are government middle schools at Ratanheri, Madhepur, Kalal Majra, Housing Board Colony, Billanwali Chhapri, Jassian, Garhi and, Mohi.

Government primary schools at Bhikhi Khatra, Tugal and Jodhan were upgraded to middle schools.