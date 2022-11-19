Educational tour demand fallout: Five Sangrur teachers transferred, booked for ‘unruly behaviour’

Punjab education department has transferred five teachers of Sangrur for allegedly creating ruckus, while seeking permission for extracurricular activities for students, including an educational tour. A police case has also been registered against them. The booked persons are also senior leaders of teachers’ union, Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Sangrur.

They had protested at the District education officer (DEO) in Sangrur on November 3, seeking permission for extracurricular activities, including educational trips for students. The DEO was not present inside the office when the lecturers protested.

Kuljit Pal Singh Mahi, director public instructor (DPI), secondary education, in his order stated that the lecturers ‘gheraoed’ and closed the office of the Sangrur DEO, secondary education and created ruckus. Therefore, they have been transferred to government senior secondary schools of Mansa and Moga districts.

Parminder Ubhawal, vice president of the union, was transferred from government senior secondary school (boys), Longowal to government high school, Kheeva Khurd in Mansa. Yadwinder Pal from government senior secondary school, Mullowal to GSSS (boy), Tapa in Barnala and Gurpreet Pishor, from government primary school, Shekhuwas in Lehra block to GPS of Sherpur block of Sangrur district.

Meanwhile the department had also transferred Parminder Singh, posted as a computer teacher at government high Namol, who was not even part of the protest, at village Khive Khurad in Mansa, said teachers. Later the department cancelled his transfer.

Data Singh, vice president of Democratic Teachers Front Sangrur, said that educational tours are an essential and mandatory part of extracurricular activities and has an important role in the annual confidential report of teachers.

“We take students to educational tours every year and we even get additional numbers in our ACR for these educational trips. But this year, the DEO was not sanctioning permissions for these tours. Therefore, we were forced to stage a protest at the DEO office and now we got transferred for raising students’ voices,” said Data Singh.

Balbir Chand Longowal, district president of the union, said, “We will stage protests and headquarters of every district against this injustice.”

Teachers informed that a case under section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC was registered against them at city police station after DEO (secondary) filed complaint against them for staging protest.

Kultaranjit Singh, DEO (secondary), didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages. Kuljit Pal Singh Mahi, DPI, secondary education, said, “There is a proper way to say and do things. But they had adopted way of indiscipline. Besides, I do not know why DEO was not giving permissions.”

Meanwhile, government teachers also protested outside the Deputy Commissioner office in Sangrur seeking cancellation of transfer orders.

