Efforts being made to give wings to youngsters’ ideas: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab government is making efforts for making youngsters active partners in the state’s socio-economic growth, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday. PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal (right) and Sarvjit Singh, additional chief secretary, sports and youth services, felicitating chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering during an inter-zonal youth festival at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, Mann said: “These youngsters possess inherent qualities to excel in every field and their capabilities must be properly utilised. The students and youngsters are like planes and the state government will provide them a launchpad to move ahead in their lives.”Every effort is being made to give wings to the youngsters’ ideas and no stone is being left unturned for this cause,” the CM said.

He also appealed to the youngsters to make an all-out effort for carving an identity of their own. He also asked students to focus on performance without worrying about winning or losing.

The CM also recalled his first experience with electoral process to emphasised the importance of not conceding. “I lost my first election in 2012. But I didn’t take it as a defeat. And in 2014, I won Parliamentary elections by a margin of over two-lakh votes from the same area,” he said.

Addressing the participants in the youth fest, which is seeing over 2,000 students from 15 universities of the state taking part in around 51 activities, he asked students not let the victory get to their heads.

Recalling his college days, Mann said youth festivals acted as a platform for grooming overall personality. These festivals helped him excel in life as an artiste and as a politician.

Youngsters must use these platforms for their comprehensive growth and development, Mann said.

The chief minister said he performed in various youth festivals and won trophies for his college, adding that winning was his only passion.

Mann said his father was a science teacher and wanted him to excel in academics. However, it was his passion for arts and culture that ultimately led to his success.

The AAP leader urged the youngsters to value old relations, friends and teachers who helped them excel after attaining success.

On the demand of the students, Mann, accompanied by his collegemate and artiste Karamjit Anmol, wowed the audience with a recitation of “Maghda rahin ve surja kammian de vehre” by noted Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udaasi.

The CM said the revolutionary poem was very close to his heart as he used to recite it in competitions during his college days.

(With PTI inputs)