Efforts on to make youth skilful: Jai Ram

The Himachal Pradesh government is making earnest efforts to make the youth skilful so that they could get more gainful jobs and self-employment opportunities in various sectors, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a programme organised by the Kaushal Vikas Nigam on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in Shimla on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that his government was committed to providing all possible assistance to the youths for upgrading and improving their skills so that they could earn their livelihood in a better way.

Jai Ram said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special stress in improving the skills of the youth to make them more equipped to meet the industry’s demands. He said it was essential for youth to hone their skills in the field of their interest so that they could get gainful employment.

The CM said the theme of this year’s World Youth Skills Day was ‘Learning and Skills for Life, Work and Sustainable Development.’

He said that under Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Project, contracts worth ₹545 crore have been awarded so far and ₹195 crore has been paid by the ADB. Apart from this, he said, a centre of excellence in tourism and hospitality and IT sector was being established at Waknaghat in Solan with the help of ADB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jai Ram the skill development corporation has signed MoUs with government institutions and universities to provide training to about 16,000 Himachali youth in various fields such as artificial intelligence, web designing, and machine learning.

Apart from this, short term upskill and multi-skill training has been started through the state’s government industrial training institutes, he added.

The CM said ‘Navdharana Programme’ has also been launched for the differently abled, under which skill training would be given to 300 candidates in the field of retail, tourism and hospitality. He said that third phase of this plan was in progress and more than 16,200 youths have been enrolled in this. Under the third phase, more than 1,600 people of the state have been trained, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}