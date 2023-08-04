Efforts on to restore 196 roads within four days: Himachal PWD minister

Efforts are underway on war-footing to restore blocked roads in the state and 196 roads will be reopened within next four days if there are no more landslips, public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Thursday, while addressing a press conference in Shimla. HT Image

More than 330 roads are currently blocked in the state. Many of these roads had been opened earlier but are getting blocked repeatedly due to landslips and rockfall.

“If conditions remain favourable, we would be able to restore 92 roads by tomorrow, 43 the day after tomorrow and a total of 196 roads within four days,” said Singh.

As far as NHAI roads are concerned, he said, the Kiratpur-Manali four lane is blocked near 6 miles and restoration work is underway while Kalka-Shimla four-lane is likely to remain blocked for traffic for next two days due to a major landslide at Chakki Mod near Solan.

He said Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, who recently visited Kullu-Manali to assess the losses due to natural disasters, has announced ₹400 crore funds for road repair works.

“The union minister also announced to restore all fully or partially damaged bridges under Setu Bharatam scheme. We would be submitting a detailed report of damaged bridges to the centre at earliest so that the funds are released immediately,” he added.

“A team of IIT experts formed by the centre will visit the state to recommend suggestion related to alignment and slope cutting for road construction,” he said.

Water samples being tested for contamination

The PWD minister said during a meeting of relief and rehabilitation committee in Mandi, it came to his knowledge that sewerage schemes were damaged due to the flooding in July and may have contaminated the drinking water in the downstream areas of Beas beyond Mandi upto Hamirpur.

“The jal shakti vibhag is testing the water samples and effective steps will be taken to prevent contamination. The restoration of damaged sewerage schemes will be carried out at earliest,” he added.