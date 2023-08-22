Road rage: Three vendors booked for assaulting cops, blocking traffic

The Sohana police have booked three egg vendors for roughing up two cops when they objected to the former blocking the traffic with a makeshift cart. The incident took place near the vegetable market of Aerocity last Saturday.

Sohana police have booked three egg vendors for roughing up two cops when they objected to the former blocking the traffic with a makeshift cart. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Rinku and Mohit Gupta of Chandigarh and Rajat Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur, also allegedly fled with the keys of the police car.

The case has been registered on the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Raj, posted at IT City police station in Bakarpur.

He said that on August 19, around 8pm, his team received information that there was a jam on the road in front of the vegetable market near Aerocity. On this, he, along with police constable Balwinder Singh, reached the spot in a government vehicle to regulate traffic.

On reaching there, he found Rinku, Mohit and Rajat, who have a makeshift egg cart attached to an auto, had parked the vehicle on the road due to which there was a jam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the cops asked them to remove the cart, the trio started arguing with them and subsequently started beating them up. After the attack, the trio took out the keys of the police vehicle and fled the spot.

Later, the cops called in reinforcements and arrested the trio from Chandigarh.

Investigating officer ASI Rakesh Kumar said the accused have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

All three accused have been sent to Nabha jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON