Eight drug peddlers held in Rohtak

Continuing its special campaign against drug trafficking, the Rohtak police arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered 2 kg drugs , ₹33.76 lakh, 23 mobile phones, 79 ATM cards, two card swipe machines, 10 vehicles, and jewellery from their possession on Sunday. HT Image

Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg said 29 police teams were formed and they conducted raids at the premises of the peddlers in Khokhra Kot, Kartarpura and Garhi Mohalla areas.

“Eight persons involved in drug smuggling have been arrested. The raids started at 5 am and 350 police personnel were part of the operation. We have been receiving tip-offs about drug smuggling and raids were conducted after a plan was prepared,” the SP added.