Eight held for scuffle at civil hospital in Ludhiana

Police have arrested at least eight people of two groups, who were involved in a clash over kite flying, for indulging in a spat and creating ruckus at Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital here on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanyog Dubey of Dhoka Mohalla, Ajay Verma of Harbanspura, Ramesh Kumar of Harbanspura, Shubham Katyal of Kirpal Nagar, Naveen Verma of Harbanspura, Sahil Verma, Aditya Kochar and Karan.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at police station division number 2, said that Naveen and Sahil had indulged in a spat on January 13 over kite flying. Later, they called their aides and they were involved in a group clash.

Members of both the groups suffered injuries and went to civil hospital for medical examination, where they again indulged in a violent scuffle.

The inspector said that the accused created ruckus at the hospital which created panic among the patients and their relatives.

When hospital staff tried to intervene, the accused manhandled them.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 353, 186, 160, 323, 341, 506 and 149 of IPC against the accused.