 Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 12:08 PM IST

He was rushed to the civil hospital in Rajpura at 4am from where he was referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he breathed his last

A 78-year-old farmer, Gyan Singh of Gurdaspur district, who was protesting at the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border, died on Friday morning.

Elderly farmers at the protest site at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Friday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Elderly farmers at the protest site at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Friday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Also read: Bharat bandh today: Farmers block roads in Punjab

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Doctors said that the patient was rushed to the civil hospital in Rajpura at 4am from where he was referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he was admitted in the emergency wing.

He breathed his last within half an hour of the treatment.

“The farmer suffered a massive heart attack. He was in a critical condition when he was admitted here. He died around 6am,” said a senior doctor at Rajindra Hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On