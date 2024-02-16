Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

A 78-year-old farmer, Gyan Singh of Gurdaspur district, who was protesting at the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border, died on Friday morning. Elderly farmers at the protest site at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Friday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Doctors said that the patient was rushed to the civil hospital in Rajpura at 4am from where he was referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he was admitted in the emergency wing.

He breathed his last within half an hour of the treatment.

“The farmer suffered a massive heart attack. He was in a critical condition when he was admitted here. He died around 6am,” said a senior doctor at Rajindra Hospital.