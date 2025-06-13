Elderly Kurukshetra couple’s daughter among victims of Air India plane crash

Anju Sharma, 55, whose parents live at Ramsaran Majra village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, was among the victims of the Air India plane that crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Anju Sharma, 55, a native of Kurukshetra, was among the 241 victims of the AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (File photo)

Anju had boarded the London-bound flight to meet her elder daughter, who is now reaching Ahmedabad after the tragedy that killed 241 of the 242 people on board.

Prashant Sharma, her brother-in-law, said over phone: “This tragic end is hard to believe. She must have been so happy to be leaving for London to meet her daughter and granddaughter. They must be waiting eagerly. How could this have happened? It is beyond our imagination.”

He said that the family learnt of the crash from TV news channels. “We were praying and hoping against hope for survivors, for some good news, but that did not happen.”

Anju had shifted from Patiala, where she was married in the ’90s, to Vadodara, where she settled down, her uncle Balkishan Sharma said, adding that her late husband was an engineer who worked in the oil industry.

Her brother, Milan Sharma, a film director, and her younger daughter are settled in Vadodara.

Anju had visited her parents at Ramsaran Majra village last month, as her father, Jagdish Sharma, a retired government employee, had been unwell. She stayed at the village for a fortnight.

Jagdish has been bedridden since he suffered a brain haemorrhage four years ago, Prashant Sharma said, adding the family was unable to inform him about the tragedy immediately. “Later, the whole village gathered and his friends decided to inform him. He has been numbed into silence ever since,” he added.

Recalling Anju as a warm, affectionate, and kindhearted person, her younger sister, Neelu, said she was like a pillar of support for the entire family. “The tragedy has left us devastated. She had even called me up before taking the flight and I was unable to take the call. I won’t be able to forget this,” she said, breaking down.

Sanjeev Kumar, another relative of Anju Sharma, said: “She was the eldest sibling in the family and used to keep everyone connected.” He said Anju had spent six months with her daughter in London recently and was visiting her again.

“A few years ago, her parents had gone to live with their son, Milan, in Vadodara, but decided to return to settle down in their native village. We are four families and Anju tied us all together on every occasion. She used to visit every month to spend 10-15 days here,” he added.