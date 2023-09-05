Elderly man killed by cow: Human rights panel seeks report from Mohali DC

Taking suo motu cognisance of the death of an 83-year-old Zirakpur resident after he was dragged by a stray cow, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Mohali deputy commissioner on or before October 30.

On Thursday, the deceased, identified as Swaroop Singh, a resident of Gazipur Saini village, was trying to tame a stray cow and tie it with a hook to offer it food. In the process, he got entangled in the rope. (Getty image)

The order came after the commission, comprising chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, took note of a news report published in Hindustan Times on September 4 regarding the incident.

On Thursday, the deceased, identified as Swaroop Singh, a resident of Gazipur Saini village, was trying to tame a stray cow and tie it with a hook to offer it food. In the process, he got entangled in the rope. This alarmed the cow that began running, dragging Swaroop along.

The animal continued to run for 200 metres, dragging the elderly man through the village streets, until some commuters noticed him and rushed to his rescue. While being dragged, Swaroop also hit a car, as per his son. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the street. Singh was rushed to a local hospital, where he had died during treatment.

