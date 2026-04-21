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Elderly man drowns in village lake in Ludhiana

Family members told police that Baldev Singh had gone for a walk near the lake after having dinner on Sunday night

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 66-year-old man drowned in lake at Chakar village, near Jagraon, after reportedly slipping into the water during a late-night walk.

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday morning, following which a team from Hathur police station reached the spot and recovered the body. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh alias Chhota Singh, a resident of Chakar village. According to police, the incident came to light on Monday morning, following which a team from Hathur police station reached the spot and recovered the body.

A probe is on, they said.

Kulwant Singh, an official at Hathur police station, said that as per the statement of the deceased’s son, Beant Singh, Baldev Singh was a daily-wage labourer and is survived by two sons and two married daughters.

Family members told police that Baldev Singh had gone for a walk near the lake after having dinner on Sunday night. When he failed to return home, the family began searching for him but could not trace him.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Elderly man drowns in village lake in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Elderly man drowns in village lake in Ludhiana
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