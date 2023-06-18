P’kula senior citizen looses 13L to fraudsters

A 77-year-old resident of sector 12, Panchkula lost ₹13.77 lakh to an unidentified caller posing as bank official and under threat of closing of his bank account. A case under sections 419(punishment for cheating by personation), 420(cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120B(punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered (HT Files)

In his complaint, Ravi Jaidka, 77, of Sector 12, Panchkula told the police that on May 13, 2023 he received a call from a person who told him that his bank account is being closed owing to some issues and he will be unable to withdraw money from his account. Initially, he disconnected the phone but soon after he received another call from a number and the caller identified himself as bank manager Arun Shrivastava.

He sent a one time password (OTP) which Jaidka shared with him and the manager informed Jaidka that his bank account had been closed at 6 pm.

The caller posing as the bank manager told Jaidka that he will call in the morning. On May 14, the person called and sent nearly 18 OTPs claiming them for the updation of his account which Jaidka shared with the caller. Soon, Jaidka received messages of money withdrawal from his account after which he disconnected the phone and reached the bank only to find it closed. A total of ₹13,77,500 was withdrawn from his account.

Acting on his complaint a case under sections 419(punishment for cheating by personation), 420(cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120B(punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered in police station cybercrime sector 12, Panchkula on Friday.