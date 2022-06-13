Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Elderly woman found dead in Amritsar; robbery suspected
chandigarh news

Elderly woman found dead in Amritsar; robbery suspected

Police said the incident came to the light when the neighbours found the elderly woman lying dead on the ground floor in Amritsar and robbery is suspected
Elderly woman found dead in Amritsar; robbery suspected
Published on Jun 13, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 60-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home here in a suspected case of robbery, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamini Devi, who was running a grocery shop at her home in Gwal Mandi area.

Police said the incident came to the light on Sunday morning when the neighbours found the woman lying dead on the ground floor.

Cantonment station house officer Rajwinder Kaur said robbery is suspected and there were some signs on the neck of the woman.

“We have registered a case of murder against some unidentified persons and our investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the death is still on,” she said.

The woman’s niece Geetanjli Vij said, “my aunt had been living with her son who went to Pathankot for some work on Saturday. When my aunt didn’t open her shop on Sunday morning, the neighbours got suspicious and informed the tenants on the first floor, who checked and found my aunt’s dead body lying on the ground.”

RELATED STORIES

“The jewellery my aunt used to wear was also stolen. Many things of the house were found scattered. The Almirah in the house was also opened. It is suspected that someone had killed my aunt after robbing the house,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP