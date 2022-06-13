Elderly woman found dead in Amritsar; robbery suspected
A 60-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home here in a suspected case of robbery, police said on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Kamini Devi, who was running a grocery shop at her home in Gwal Mandi area.
Police said the incident came to the light on Sunday morning when the neighbours found the woman lying dead on the ground floor.
Cantonment station house officer Rajwinder Kaur said robbery is suspected and there were some signs on the neck of the woman.
“We have registered a case of murder against some unidentified persons and our investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the death is still on,” she said.
The woman’s niece Geetanjli Vij said, “my aunt had been living with her son who went to Pathankot for some work on Saturday. When my aunt didn’t open her shop on Sunday morning, the neighbours got suspicious and informed the tenants on the first floor, who checked and found my aunt’s dead body lying on the ground.”
“The jewellery my aunt used to wear was also stolen. Many things of the house were found scattered. The Almirah in the house was also opened. It is suspected that someone had killed my aunt after robbing the house,” she said.
