Elect Bhavya: Khattar to Adampur youth

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged voters to elect BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur assembly seat in the November 3 bypoll.

While interacting with youths of Adampur virtually under ‘yuva sanwad’ programme, Khattar pitched for Bishnoi for the development of the constituency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I urge you all to elect Bhavya Bishnoi from here and we will ensure development of Adampur,” he said.

Listing his government’s achievements, he said they are procuring 13 crops on minimum support price and have opened stadiums and gyms in every village and youths were benefitting from it.

Khattar said that his government has removed caste differentiation, corruption and crime from the state and his government is providing better facilities to the citizens.

“The state is progressing in education, health, employment and sports and we are conducting recruitment drives in a fair manner. Earlier, jobs were sold in the open and our government has brought transparency. We have provided government jobs to 90,000 eligible people and 13 lakh youths got employment in private sector,” Khattar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Khattar said his government has been providing 450 online services of different departments to people at the comfort of their home.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited Rohtak, where he interacted with party leaders and workers.

Khattar said the previous Congress government has promoted nepotism, corruption and irregularities in the recruitment drives, but the BJP government has transformed Haryana.