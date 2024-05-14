Election observers check poll preparedness in Chandigarh

The general observer for the Lok Sabha polls, SS Gill, along with police observer Mallika and expenditure observer Kaushlendra Tewari, convened a meeting on Monday to assess election preparedness in Chandigarh. The senior superintendent of police provided insights into the security plan for smooth conduct of elections in the UT. (HT file)

The returning officer-cum-district election officer presented an overview, including plans for single-window system for permissions, monitoring of the Model Code of Conduct, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) activities, expenditure by parties and candidates, and paid news.

Polling station arrangements, training of polling personnel, randomization of polling personnel and EVMs were also discussed.

Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur provided insights into the security plan for smooth conduct of elections in the UT.