‘Electoral offences’: Independent MLA, Cong rebel’s father fail to appear before police

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 16, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Last Tuesday, the Himachal high court granted anticipatory bail to Rakesh Sharma and Ashish Sharma, contingent upon their appearance before the Boilieauganj police. However, both individuals did not comply with this condition.

Independent MLA from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma, and Rakesh Sharma, the father of rebel Congress MLA Chaitanya Sharma, failed to appear before the police station West Boileuagnaj.

Independent MLA from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma (in pic), and Rakesh Sharma, the father of rebel Congress MLA Chaitanya Sharma, failed to appear before the police station West Boileuagnaj. (HT File Photo)
Independent MLA from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma (in pic), and Rakesh Sharma, the father of rebel Congress MLA Chaitanya Sharma, failed to appear before the police station West Boileuagnaj. (HT File Photo)

Lawyers of both individuals presented themselves before the Boileauganj Police Station. The lawyers cited their clients’ illness as the reason for their absence.



Himachal Pradesh police had booked an Independent MLA and the father of a Congress rebel on charges of “electoral offenses”, almost two weeks after the ruling Congress faced a crisis because six of its legislators, along with three Independent members, cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Congress MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur lodged a first information report (FIR) against them at the Boileuagnaj police station in Shimla.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 'Electoral offences': Independent MLA, Cong rebel's father fail to appear before police
