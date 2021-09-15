Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Electric vehicle policy in Chandigarh: Three-member panel to fine-tune final draft
The electric vehicle policy envisages making registration of private and commercial e-vehicles in Chandigarh easier and quicker by offering “immediate online registration”. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Electric vehicle policy in Chandigarh: Three-member panel to fine-tune final draft

Under the proposed electric vehicle policy, buying of electric vehicles in Chandigarh will be incentivised
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:53 AM IST

The UT administration has constituted a three-member committee to prepare the final draft of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

The members of the committee will be deputy commissioner, MC commissioner and chief executive officer of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology (CREST).

On Tuesday, CREST submitted a draft policy in a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal, who asked the draft to be further fine-tuned and financial implications of it further studied.

“The committee will examine the financial implications of the incentives to be offered under the policy. It will also analyse the pattern in the other states where such policy has been formulated,” said a UT official.

Earlier, the UT transport department had also prepared a draft EV policy. But later this year, the CREST was entrusted with finalising the policy.

Under the proposed policy, in order to incentivise buying of electric vehicles, the registration fee, road tax and 50% MC parking charges are likely to be waived off.

The policy also envisages making registration of private and commercial e-vehicles easier and quicker by offering “immediate online registration.” Registration will be allowed for two, three, and four-wheelers retrofitted with electric motors.

“The aim of the policy is to encourage e-vehicles to reduce pollution in the city by bringing down emissions from the transport sector,” said the official.

