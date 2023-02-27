Elevated road project: Traffic woes to increase as road outside dist complex partially blocked

Traffic congestion at the under-construction stretch between Bhai Bala intersection, a meeting point of vehicles from various parts of the city, and the Bharat Nagar Chowk is expected to increase in the coming days after one side of the highway in front of the district administration complex was partially blocked as the elevated road project picks up pace.

Traffic congestion at Ferozepur road opposite district administration complex in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The portion of the road from Bhai Bala to Bharat Nagar has been barricaded and the traffic has been shifted to a slip road.

The construction authorities say that with the work to place girders moving forward, the road has been barricaded in view of public safety and completing the work as early as possible. Cranes and other construction-related machinery will be installed at the site to complete the work after which the work will start on other patches.

The Bhai Bala intersection, which is the meeting point of vehicles coming from and going towards Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ghumar Mandi, Pakhowal Road and Aarti Chowk remains partially blocked by the NHAI since January 15..

While the passage from and towards Ghumar Mandi and Pakhowal Road remains closed, commuters hitting the intersection of Pakhowal Road and Ghumar Mandi take a detour on slip lanes.

Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Mohan Nagar, said that as the road through the Feroze Gandhi market and Ghumar mandi remains clogged throughout the day, it will now take longer to cross the stretch.

He said that along with completing the construction work in time, the authorities should make the situation convenient for motorists.

The project, extending from Samrala Chowk to Octroi on Ferozepur road began in October 2017. While it was supposed to be completed by 2020 initially, the deadline has now been pushed to July 2023.