Eliminate all terror elements within society to restore peace: J&K LG

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for eliminating every single terror element within the society to completely restore the peace and make J&K terror free. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Wednesday. (File)

Sinha termed the terrorism as the biggest enemy of the J&K youth for more than three decades and said it has destroyed their dreams.

“Our neighbouring country and some of their terrorist elements sitting here are trying to disrupt this progress. We must be alert against such ecosystem and work together to foil their efforts,” lieutenant governor said while speaking at the valedictory function of Islamic University of Science and Technology’s Foundation Day today.

He said that our youth and young professionals are fulfilling their dreams and achieving their aspirations.“Jammu Kashmir has created its new destiny, a new identity and woven new dreams. This must be protected at all costs and those trying to shatter the dreams of our youth must be strictly dealt with,” he said.

Later, while inaugurating the International Film Festival of Srinagar, the lieutenant governor exhorted the film-makers to come up with films, narrating the ordeal of terror victims, exposes the ringleaders of terror ecosystem and showcase the transformation after August 2019. “People must expose the enemies of peace by providing information about them to the police and security agencies so that the entire terror ecosystem hiding behind the cover in the society is neutralised and a befitting reply is given to the evil intentions of the neighbouring country.”

The lieutenant governor said that after the last 5-6 years of tireless, dedicated work and many sacrifices of the J&K Police, army, intelligence and security forces, they have been able to create a fear-free environment in the Union territory and established a safe, supportive and inclusive system for youth to realise their dreams. “The society must come together to guard this peace, progress, joy and renewed hope. We must eliminate every single terror element within the society to completely restore the peace. This effort requires the cooperation of all sections of the public,” he said.