Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ellenabad bypoll: Counting of votes today
chandigarh news

Ellenabad bypoll: Counting of votes today

The counting of votes for the Ellenabad bypoll in Haryana’s Sirsa district will take place on Tuesday
INLD supremo and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala claimed that party nominee Abhay Singh Chautala will win the Ellenabad bypoll with a thumping majority. (HT File)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

The counting of votes for the Ellenabad bypoll in Haryana’s Sirsa district will take place on Tuesday. The bypoll for this assembly seat had taken place on October 30.

Over 81.38% voters turnout was reported in Ellenabad, while in the 2019 assembly polls, 83.24% voter turnout was reported from here. The fate of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) nominee Abhay Singh Chautala, his former aide and Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal and BJP’s Gobind Kanda will be decided with this.

Though as many as 17 candidates were in the fray, the main contest is said to be between these three leaders.

Sirsa deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said the counting of votes will start at 8am. “Three-tier security will be deployed to ensure peaceful counting. The counting of votes will be done first followed by counting of EVM votes,” the DC said.

The DC and other senior officials visited the counting centre in Sirsa to check the arrangements.

INLD supremo and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala said Abhay will win the bypoll with a thumping majority.

“I have received feedback from villages and my analysis predicts that the bypoll was a cakewalk for party nominee Abhay. The farmers’ anger is brewing against the ruling BJP-JJP alliance,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The bypoll was necessitated after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala had resigned from the Haryana assembly on January 27 after the Republic Day violence at Red Fort, in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws.

The Ellenabad bypoll is just as crucial for the INLD because it’s the only seat in the 90-member Haryana assembly from where the INLD had won in 2019.

A decisive win would reassert the INLD’s stature in state politics, particularly in the Jat-dominated farming belt.

On the other hand, the BJP sees the bypoll as a golden opportunity for it and a test for the INLD, which has been holding the agriculture-dominated seat since 1996.

Abhay has been representing the constituency since 2010, while the BJP has never won from here. No member of the Chautala family has lost from here so far since 1966.

This assembly seat includes 35% Jat voters, a majority of whom are dependent on agriculture. Hence, INLD’s Abhay has been expecting their support amid the farm agitation. However, the BJP is trying to get majority of the non-Jat chunk of votes as it has fielded turncoat Gobind Kanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP