Ellenabad bypoll: Khattar, Dushyant hit campaign trail

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday hit the campaign trail for BJP nominee Gobind Kanda who is contesting the Ellenabad bypoll scheduled for October 30.

Kanda has been fielded against Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress’ Pawan Beniwal in the Ellenabad bypoll. At a gathering in Randhawa village, Haryana CM Khattar hit out at INLD nominee Abhay Singh Chautala for resigning from the state assembly.

“ The people of Ellenabad have the golden opportunity to elect the BJP nominee as it will usher in all-round development of the area. The people of Ellenabad have been struggling to get basic necessities for the last 17 years. The Congress has been trying to come into the limelight by provoking farmers against the three farm laws. Our government has been procuring crops on minimum support price and there is no question of mandis being shut down,” he said.

The deputy chief minister held different programmes and a road show in the constituency where he faced protests from farmers who raised black flags in protest.

In a direct attack on his estranged uncle Abhay Chautala, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from Ellenabad, Dushyant said he (Abhay) had resigned from the state assembly amid farmers’ protest to gain political mileage.

“ He (Abhay) claimed that he will not enter the Vidhan Sabha until three farm laws are repealed. Have these laws taken back? I urge you to elect Kanda,” hes said.