Ellenabad bypoll: Nominations of three candidates rejected

Among those whose nomination has been rejected is Karan Chautala, who was the covering candidate for Abhay Chautala, who had resigned from the Ellenabad seat, necessitating a bypoll.
The scrutiny of papers for the Ellenabad bypoll was held on Monday. Polls on October 30. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Nomination of three candidates, including INLD nominee Abhay Singh Chautala’s elder son Karan Chautala, were rejected on Monday during the scrutiny of documents for the Ellenabad bypoll slated on October 30. Karan was the covering candidate for Abhay and his nomination was rejected as his father will remain in fray on the party’s symbol.

A total of 21 candidates are in the fray and the last date for withdrawing the nominations is October 16.

The Ellenabad bypoll was necessitated after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala resigned in support of farmers protesting against three farm laws on January 27. He is seeking re-election and is pitted against BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
