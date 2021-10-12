Ellenabad bypoll: Nominations of three candidates rejected

Nomination of three candidates, including INLD nominee Abhay Singh Chautala’s elder son Karan Chautala, were rejected on Monday during the scrutiny of documents for the Ellenabad bypoll slated on October 30. Karan was the covering candidate for Abhay and his nomination was rejected as his father will remain in fray on the party’s symbol.

A total of 21 candidates are in the fray and the last date for withdrawing the nominations is October 16.

The Ellenabad bypoll was necessitated after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala resigned in support of farmers protesting against three farm laws on January 27. He is seeking re-election and is pitted against BJP’s Gobind Kanda and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress.