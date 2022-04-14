Embezzlement of funds: PCA ombudsman bars two former office-bearers from cricket for life

Former Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) office-bearers and lifetime members GS Walia and MP Pandove have been debarred for life from involvement in the game of cricket for embezzling the association’s funds.

The decision by justice HS Bhalla, former judge and ombudsman-cum-ethics officer, PCA, came after he found the duo guilty of embezzling funds and using them illegally for the Mohali Cricket Association (MCA), an unauthorised association.

In his order dated April 11, justice Bhalla stated that while exercising powers as office-bearers under Rule 46 (3) (b) of the PCA Rules and Regulations, GS Walia and MP Pandove released the funds to an association, which was not recognised by PCA in any manner.

The matter had come to fore in 2021 following a complaint by the District Cricket Association, Mohali.

Walia and Pandove, who had been a BCCI treasurer once, took the plea that MCA was an affiliated body of PCA, but this was proved otherwise as there was no “affiliation certificate” ever issued to the association in question.

In his order, justice Bhalla also pointed towards the fact that MCA’s registration was also under challenge before the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Commenting on the decision, former first-class cricketer and PCA member Rakesh Handa said, “At last, as per Justice Lodha recommendations, the PCA ombudsman has given a verdict about MCA and debarred GS Walia and MP Pandove from cricket for life. This is a great victory against corrupt practices.”

When contacted, Walia said, “I have received the order. I will seek legal expertise and see how things go from there.”

Despite multiple attempts, Pandove could not be immediately contacted for a comment.