Embezzlement of funds: Punjab VB to probe 7-crore project in Faridkot

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Sep 13, 2023 01:02 AM IST

In 2021, a 2.5 km-long underground pipeline was laid to replace the open drain (old nullah) passing through Faridkot city; as per information, in January, the VB received a complaint alleging embezzlement of funds in the construction of an underground pipeline

The Punjab vigilance bureau initiated an investigation into the allegations of embezzlement of funds in 7-crore underground drainage pipeline project.

A team of the VB from Mohali reached Faridkot on Tuesday for the inspection of the site where the drainage pipeline was laid.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that the material and pipes used were of poor quality and the tenders for the project were given to specific persons.

A VB official on the condition of anonymity said the facts of the complaint are being investigated and a report will be submitted to the department soon. Apart from measuring the underground drain, the VB officials also examined the records related to the project.

