Emerging economies varsity rankings: PU in 201-250 bracket again, overall score improves

Panjab University (PU) has yet again ranked in the 201-250 bracket in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University rankings declared on Tuesday.

Before similar placement in the 2021 rankings, the varsity was ranked 166 in 2020 and 150 in 2019.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru continued to remain on the top with rank 18, followed by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru (73) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore (84).

The rankings include only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE group as “advanced emerging, secondary emerging or frontier”. Overall, there are 698 universities in the rankings this year, up from 606 in 2021, and 50 territories are represented.

Apart from IITs and IISc, PU is behind Mahatma Gandhi University (101), Alagappa University (126), Jawaharlal Nehru University (140), Banaras Hindu University (159), Jamia Millia Islamia (172), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (188) and Delhi Technological University (191).

However, PU’s overall score, which was 27.0-29.1 in 2021, has increased to 29.0-30.7.

Its score in teaching increased to 32.9 from 29.1 points in the 2021 rankings. It also performed better in industry income with a score of 35.4, compared to 34.7 last time, while in international outlook, its score improved from 15.9 to 16.5.

However, its performance in citations got 52.6, lower than 52.9 in the last year’s rankings. Even in research, the score dipped from 15.2 to 14.8.

. “It is encouraging that PU has fared well in many parameters. We would continue to strive for improvement,” said Dr Anupama Sharma, associate director of PU’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).