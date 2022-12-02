Eminent artists from around the world come together for art workshop in tricity

Eminent artists from Bangladesh, Nepal, Russia and South Korea are taking part in the live art workshop being organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) at the three-day Chandigarh Carnival at Leisure Valley, Sector 10 till December 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Akademi is also showcasing the works of tricity’s eminent and new artists at the exhibition, said CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra.

“We are providing a platform to young architects of the Chandigarh College of Architecture as their thought-provoking installations have also been included in the exhibition,” he added.

The participating artists include Mun Jang Hee of South Korea, Tatiana Svetkina of Russia, Kishor Nakami of Nepal, Mahmuda Assafra Mim of Bangladesh, Elizaveta Tarasova of Russia, Shryancy Manu of Jaipur, Devendra Shukla of Delhi and Kanchhakaji Bhasima of Nepal.

Ritika Verma and Arun Kumar from the Government of College of Art, Sector 10, Chandigarh; and Abhay Aggarwal and Nandini Gera from the Government College of Architecture are also participating in the workshop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A live watercolour demonstration by Nepal-based artist Kanchhakaji Bhasima will be organised on December 3, 2022 at 3pm at the CLKA Pavilion in the carnival,” Malhotra said.

The CLKA has also invited young aspiring photographers to showcase their talent in a photography competition on the theme ‘Glimpses of the Chandigarh Carnival’. Awards worth ₹11,000 will be given to the winners in a ceremony that will be conducted on December 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON