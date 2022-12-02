Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eminent artists from around the world come together for art workshop in tricity

Eminent artists from around the world come together for art workshop in tricity

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Eminent artists from Bangladesh, Nepal, Russia and South Korea are taking part in the live art workshop being organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) at the three-day Chandigarh Carnival at Leisure Valley, Sector 10 till December 4

A live watercolour demonstration by Nepal-based artist Kanchhakaji Bhasima will be organised at the CLKA pavilion on December 3 at 3pm (HT Photo)
A live watercolour demonstration by Nepal-based artist Kanchhakaji Bhasima will be organised at the CLKA pavilion on December 3 at 3pm (HT Photo)
BySubhashree Nanda

Eminent artists from Bangladesh, Nepal, Russia and South Korea are taking part in the live art workshop being organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) at the three-day Chandigarh Carnival at Leisure Valley, Sector 10 till December 4.

The Akademi is also showcasing the works of tricity’s eminent and new artists at the exhibition, said CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra.

“We are providing a platform to young architects of the Chandigarh College of Architecture as their thought-provoking installations have also been included in the exhibition,” he added.

The participating artists include Mun Jang Hee of South Korea, Tatiana Svetkina of Russia, Kishor Nakami of Nepal, Mahmuda Assafra Mim of Bangladesh, Elizaveta Tarasova of Russia, Shryancy Manu of Jaipur, Devendra Shukla of Delhi and Kanchhakaji Bhasima of Nepal.

Ritika Verma and Arun Kumar from the Government of College of Art, Sector 10, Chandigarh; and Abhay Aggarwal and Nandini Gera from the Government College of Architecture are also participating in the workshop.

“A live watercolour demonstration by Nepal-based artist Kanchhakaji Bhasima will be organised on December 3, 2022 at 3pm at the CLKA Pavilion in the carnival,” Malhotra said.

The CLKA has also invited young aspiring photographers to showcase their talent in a photography competition on the theme ‘Glimpses of the Chandigarh Carnival’. Awards worth 11,000 will be given to the winners in a ceremony that will be conducted on December 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out