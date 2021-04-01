Employee unions stage protest at Punjabi University seeking appointment of regular V-C

The Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA) and three non-teaching employee unions on Wednesday staged protest on the varsity campus in Patiala demanding appointment of regular vice-chancellor amid an ongoing row between the officiating V-C and the staff members.

Addressing a press conference, PUTA president Nishan Singh Deol strongly condemned the undue delay in resolving the issues of the varsity employees. “The absence of the acting V-C on the campus is a major reason behind this delay. The process of appointment of a regular V-C should be initiated at the earliest. The resignation of nearly 40 faculty members from administrative posts puts a big question mark on the working style of the officiating V-C. She should resign on moral grounds,” he said.

PUTA secretary Avneet Pal Singh said the association’s general body also held an emergency meeting. “All the teachers unanimously decided to reject the 20-point checklist issued by the officiating vice-chancellor. The House also unanimously passed a resolution to oppose the new team to be appointed by the V-C to replace those who resigned from different posts,” he said.

The unions also demanded that the state government should provide one-time relief of ₹300 crore to resolve the varsity’s financial crisis and increase the monthly grant to ₹30 crore from ₹20 crore.