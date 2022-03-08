Encroachment on Himachal land in Salooni, Sarchu, Parwanoo: Mahender Thakur
The neighbouring states and UTs have encroached Himachal’s land at Salooni in Chamba, Parwanoo in Solan and Sarchu of Lahaul-Spiti, revenue minister Mahender Singh Thakur said in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday. He was replying to a question raised by Dalhousie legislator Asha Kumari.
Thakur said the state government has taken up the matter with the respective state, UTs and the centre and the land will be freed from encroachment.
He said that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has encroached Himachal’s land measuring 16,954.08 bighas in the Salooni subdivision of Chamba district.
They have constructed a 9.5-km-long road and some sheds on the land. This instance came to the notice during 2017 and immediately, thereafter, the matter was taken up with the authorities of J&K for its resolution, said Thakur.
After repeated efforts, the J&K authorities agreed to a joint demarcation. Accordingly, joint demarcation/inspection has been carried out in the area on December 10, 2021, by the revenue authorities of both governments.
The district administration has put forward its claim relating to the ownership of the disputed area on the basis of revenue record held by the state government before the administration of J&K and their response is now awaited in the matter, he said.
The state government has not received any relief from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund for the damages to the fruit and grain crops caused by the unseasonal snowfall and hailstorm in April, May 2021, Mahender Thakur, who also holds the horticulture portfolio, said in reply to a question asked by Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur.
-
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
‘Don’t agree with exit polls, they create mental pressure': RLD chief
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, whose party contested the month-long assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), wondered where the data for exit polls came from.