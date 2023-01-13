Encroachments on green belts: NGT summons Ludhiana DC, MC, LIT chiefs

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, municipal commissioner, and chairman of Ludhiana improvement trust to appear before it in person in New Delhi on March 28 over alleged encroachments on green belts on Lodhi Club Road in BRS Nagar, from Jagraon Bridge to Sherpur Chowk Road, as well as on a park near Manju Cinema.

Council of Engineers had filed a petition against the alleged conversion of green belts into parking spaces by Lodhi Club, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, and the Ludhiana municipal corporation.

The ministry of environment, forests and climate change visited Lodhi Club Road, as well as Old GT Road from Jagraon Bridge to Sherpur Chowk on January 4, 2023, to check the actual and factual position of both locations.

After visiting both sites, MoEF&CC officials prepared their report and submitted it directly to NGT, which stated that both locations are green belts and the civic body has failed to maintain them.

The tribunal had directed the Ludhiana MC to appear on January 9, 2023, but they failed to comply with the orders.

President of the engineers’ body, Kapil Arora, said the report prepared by DC, the civic body and PPCB is baseless as they have talked about the right of way to the school and club, but they already have a legal entry from another side.