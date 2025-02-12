Enemies of country colluding with Pakistan: BJP’s Kavinder Gupta on Akhnoor IED blast

After two soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Akhnoor, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said that Pakistan is frustrated seeing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Security personnel keeping vigil after an improvised explosive device (IED) was set off by suspected terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu region on Tuesday. Two personnel, including a captain, were killed in the incident. (PTI Photo)

“This was a conspiracy hatched by terrorists from across the border. This is a very sad incident. Pakistan is frustrated seeing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and that is why they keep carrying out such incidents. The army is on alert and as a result, there is peace on the border. This is the result of some enemies of the country colluding with Pakistan,” Gupta said.

Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, who belongs to Ranchi, and Naik Mukesh from Samba lost their lives in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Laleali area of Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, the army said.

According to a post on X from White Knight Corps, the blast occurred while the two were conducting fence patrol operations along the Line of Control. “Suspected IED blast reported in Laleali in Akhnoor sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers,” the army post read.

Big loss to nation: Sarpanch

Mukhtar Singh, the sarpanch of Naik Mukesh’s Kamila village, termed his sacrifice a “big loss to the nation”.

The sarpanch recalled how Naik Mukesh would play with village children during his leave and mentioned that Mukesh’s younger brother is also serving in the army.

“The culprits should get punishment for this. I request the lieutenant governor and the Prime Minister to serve justice to the deceased,” he said. (with ANI inputs)