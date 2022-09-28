Enforcement Directorate arrests Una man in illegal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested one person in an illegal mining case worth ₹35 crore from Una, Himachal Pradesh, under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The accused identified as Lakhwinder Singh was arrested on September 26, said the ED in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by PS Sadar, Una, Himachal Pradesh, for illegal mining and criminal conspiracy against various persons and entities.

“ED investigation has revealed that rampant illegal mining was being carried out at various locations in Una district and consequently searches were conducted at various premises belonging to Lakhwinder Singh and others on September 19 and various incriminating documents, digital devices, property documents and unaccounted cash of ₹15.37 lakh were seized,” said the central agency in the press statement.

It said that the modus operandi adopted by the persons includes excess mining beyond permissible limits through the excavation of sand and gravel beyond the leased area and overshooting permissible depth of mining.

“Further, massive environmental damage has been caused due to non-adherence to environmental norms. Also, no royalty/duty/tax was being paid on this excess mining,” it alleged.

To physically ascertain the extent of illegal mining, the ED said, a joint digital survey along with state mining officials was out at the mining sites owned and controlled by the persons involved which revealed about 4.8 lakh cubic metres of excess mining. The value of illegally mined material has been clandestinely sold to the tune of ₹35 Cr.

It thus emerged from the investigation that Lakhwinder Singh is the key person who owns and controls several mining leases/sites and stone crushers in Una district of Himachal Pradesh and is the mastermind and prime beneficiary of POC generated from illegal mining, the ED said.

It alleged that Lakhwinder Singh had resorted to withholding relevant information and was misleading the investigation. He has been sent to five-day ED custody by the court of Special Judge, Dharamshala.